Lenovo launches 10.1 inch IdeaPad D330 detachable tablet for $400 and up (in China)

Lenovo recently introduced a handful of new laptops and convertibles that will be coming to America in the coming months, including the Snapdragon 850-powered Yoga C630 WOS and the dual-screen Yoga Book C930. But there’s one thing that’s currently absent from the US lineup: a tablet with a detachable keyboard.

China’s got that covered though. This month Lenovo launched the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 in China. It’s a 10.1 inch tablet with low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor options, a detachable keyboard, and a starting price of 2,799 RMB (about $400).

We got our first look at the IdeaPad D330 this summer, but now that it’s official, we have more information about the specs.

The computer has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and a precision touchpad, and a locking mechanism and hinge that allows you to use the computer like a notebook. You can also flip the screen around so it faces away from the keyboard .

The computer has a USB 3.1 Type-C port, headset jack and microSDXC card reader in the tablet section, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports in the keyboard section. The volume and power buttons are on the side of the tablet, where they’re accessible in both laptop or tablet modes.

Lenovo offers the Ideapad D330 with up to an Intel Pentium N5000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But that top-tier model is priced at 3,999 RMB (~$580). The entry-level $400 model has a Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There’s no word on if or when we’ll see this model outside of China.

via TechTablets and MyDrivers