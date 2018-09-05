Huawei launches Honor 8X and 8X Max budget smartphones

The latest smartphones from Huawei sub-brand Honor include features like dual cameras, big batteries, big displays, and slim bezels plus plenty of RAM and storage. And they have prices that start as low as $200… in China anyway.
The new Honor 8X is up for order in China starting tomorrow and it will ship to customers later this month. The Honor 8X Max will be available in China in October.
Prices will probably be a little higher if and when they go on sale internationally. But the good news is that Honor smartphones typically do make it to the North American market: last year’s Honor 7X s currently available for about $180.
Here’s an overview of the specs for each of the new Honor 8X series phones:
Honor 8X
- 6.5 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display
- Kirin 710 processor
- 20MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 3,750 mAh battery
- microSD card reader
- Fingerprint sensor (rear)
- 4GB/64GB for CNY 1399 (~$205)
- 6GB/64GB for CNY 1,599 (~$235)
- 6GB/128GB for CNY 1899 (~$280)
Honor 8X Max
- 7.1 inch, 2244 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor
- 16MP + 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5,000 mAh battery
- microSD card reader
- Fingerprint sensor (rear)
- SD636/4GB/64GB for CNY 1,499 (~$220)
- SD636/4GB/128GB for CNY 1,799 (~$265)
- SD660/6GB/64GB (price TBD)
I’ve been holding out upgrading my 6x for this exact reason. These phones look amazing for the price. They can’t get to the US fast enough.
Low light and general camera performance is not that good. There is no free lunch.
Until they clarify there update policy and go back to being developer friendly…please stay away, I say this from experience of having an HONOR 8 and not knowing when I will get Oreo or not! In Canada or the US where phones are subsidized by the date plan buying a phone outside of the carriers is a waste of time…you might as well get the subsidy and get an APPLE product which will be supported for a least 4 years!
I buy all my phones unlocked, not from the carriers. They are not a waste of time. You just need to select the correct phone. Android One phones are great and there are more options all the time.