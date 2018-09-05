Huawei launches Honor 8X and 8X Max budget smartphones

The latest smartphones from Huawei sub-brand Honor include features like dual cameras, big batteries, big displays, and slim bezels plus plenty of RAM and storage. And they have prices that start as low as $200… in China anyway.

The new Honor 8X is up for order in China starting tomorrow and it will ship to customers later this month. The Honor 8X Max will be available in China in October.

Prices will probably be a little higher if and when they go on sale internationally. But the good news is that Honor smartphones typically do make it to the North American market: last year’s Honor 7X s currently available for about $180.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each of the new Honor 8X series phones:

Honor 8X

6.5 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display

Kirin 710 processor

20MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front camera

3,750 mAh battery

microSD card reader

Fingerprint sensor (rear)

4GB/64GB for CNY 1399 (~$205)

6GB/64GB for CNY 1,599 (~$235)

6GB/128GB for CNY 1899 (~$280)

Honor 8X Max

7.1 inch, 2244 x 1080 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor

16MP + 2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

5,000 mAh battery

microSD card reader

Fingerprint sensor (rear)

SD636/4GB/64GB for CNY 1,499 (~$220)

SD636/4GB/128GB for CNY 1,799 (~$265)

SD660/6GB/64GB (price TBD)

via GizChina and FoneArena (1)(2)