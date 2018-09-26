Starting with Chrome 69, Google’s web browser will automatically sign you into your Google account if you sign in on any Google web service (such as Gmail). The move prompted some public outcry, and some folks working at Google were quick to point out that simply logging into Chrome would not cause your data to be synchronized and sent to Google servers.

But now Google is taking another step in response to the feedback it received about the change: you’ll be able to opt out of automatic sign-in starting with Chrome 70.

Google says the idea behind the new Chrome sign-in behavior is to make it easier for users to understand their “sign-in state.” If you look in the upper right hand corner of the browser and see your logo, it means you’r signed in.

To be clear, the automatic sign-in behavior is still going to be enabled by default. But at least you’ll be able to disable it if you don’t like it.

The company is also updating its UI to make it a bit easier to tell whether your passwords, bookmarks, history, and other data is being sent to Google or not. When you click the icon in the future you’ll be able to see whether you’re syncing or not syncing.

Google says another privacy-focused change in Chrome 70 is that when you clear your browser’s cookies, it will actually delete Google cookies along with everything else. That seems to be a response to another recent complaint making the rounds.