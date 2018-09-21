First look: Lenovo Yoga C930 and Yoga S730 laptops

This fall Lenovo will begin selling two new Yoga-branded laptops that were unveiled at IFA.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is a premium convertible laptop with a 13.9 inch touchscreen display and a starting price of $1400, while the Lenovo Yoga S730 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a full HD screen, a starting price of $1000 and a thinner, lighter body.

Strangely, the Yoga S730 is the first Lenovo Yoga device that doesn’t have a touchscreen display or a 360-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen back for use in tablet mode.

So when I got a chance to check out the new laptops, I asked a Lenovo representative about the names.

Lenovo unveiled its first convertible laptop with the word “Yoga” in its name in 2012. At the time it was pretty clear that the computer got its name from the unusual (by 2012 standards) hinge that let you push the screen all the way back.

Since then, Lenovo has released dozens of Yoga devices including Chromebooks, consumer notebooks, and ThinkPad-branded, business-class computers. Until now, they’ve all had 360-degree hinges.

But Lenovo says the Yoga name started to get some brand recognition on its own. So the company decided to adopt it as the brand for its premium consumer notebook lineup moving forward.

In other words, Yoga laptops are a step up from Lenovo’s mainstream IdeaPad notebooks. It’s Lenovo’s answer to the HP Spectre line of devices, Dell’s XPS family, or the Asus ZenBook lineup, for example.

But there is still a way to tell the convertible tablets apart from standard notebooks: look at the first letter ahead of the number.

Case in point: the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a convertible. C for convertible. The Lenovo Yoga S730 is a slim and light laptop. S for slim.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a closer look at the laptops coming this fall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lenovo Yoga S730

This model is the thinner, the lighter, and has a newer processor. But it’s also the cheaper of the two, with prices expected to start at $1000 when the Yoga S730 goes on sale in November.

It sports a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS non-touch display and supports up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake-U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The notebook measures 12.1″ x 8.3″ x 0.5″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds.

While the screen doesn’t bend all the way backward, the laptop does have a 180-degree hinge, so you can fold it flat against a table if that’s something you really want to do.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.1 TYpe-C port, and a headset jack.

Lenovo Yoga C930

While one of the most surprising things about the Yoga S730 is its lack of a 360-degree hinge, the Yoga C930 stands out in part due to a new type of 360-hinge, which features an integrated, rotating speaker with Dolby Atmos sound.

The design means that the speaker can project sound in the right direction whether you’re using the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The Yoga C930 also works with an active pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and when you’re not using the pen you can slide it into a slot in the back of the of the laptop.

Lenovo will sell the Yoga C930 for $1400 starting in October, and the company will offer configurations with up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, up to an Intel Core i7-8550U Kaby Lake-R processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-A port and the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the computer where they’re easy to access whether you’re using the system as a laptop or as a tablet.