Firefox Reality: Mozilla’s web browser for VR headsets is here

The makers of the Firefox web browser have versions available for computers, smartphones, and tablets. And now there’s a Firefox Reality browser for VR headsets.

Mozilla announced it was working on a VR browser earlier this year, and now the first builds of Firefox Reality are available for Oculus, HTC Vive, and Google Daydream devices.

The browser is designed to do a few different things. You can use it to browse 2D web content without removing your headset, thanks to a simplified navigation system featuring support for motion controllers and voice search. But the browser also lets you interact with VR content available on the web, including games, videos, and other experiences.

In fact, when you first open the browser, you’ll see thumbnail icons for featured web VR apps, making it easy to try out new virtual reality experiences that may not be available as standalone apps.

Firefox Reality uses the same Firefox Quantum engine as Mozilla’s latest desktop browsers, which means it supports multi-process architecture for improved speed and stability.

It also supports private browsing if you want to surf the web without saving your history. And you can resize the browser to take up a larger or smaller portion of your field of view.

This is still an early release though, and there are a few features that aren’t ready yet. Firefox Reality 1.0 does not support bookmarks, Firefox accounts, or 360 videos yet. But all of those features are under development and should be available in future releases.