Liliputing

ECDREAM V6B is a fanless mini PC with built-in mic and speaker

at by 2 Comments

Chinese computer maker ECDREAM’s latest small form-factor desktop looks more like a smart speaker than a PC… and I guess you could use it like one if you wanted to.

That’s because the ECDREAM DreamOne V6B is a mini-tower that has a speaker built into the base, as well as a built-in microphone. So thanks to Microsoft’s Cortana voice assistant, you can use the V6B as a hands-free speaker for playing music, getting weather updates, or controlling smart home gadgets, among other things.

It also happens to be a fully functional Windows 10 PC with a fanless design, an aluminum chassis, and a compact body that doesn’t take up a lot of space.

The ECDREAM V6B is available from GeekBuying for $280.

The computer is powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and it features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, and an M.2 slot for solid state storage.

It has stereo speakers in the base, a 2MP webcam and microphone near the top, and a power button and light bar on the very top of the PC.

There’s also a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage, an audio jack, an HDMI 2.0 port and four USB 3.0 ports. The computer supports has a Gigabit Ethernet port and supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Note that it ships directly from China, and the product description at Geekbuying is riddled with typos and/or translation errors. So I wouldn’t expect a ton of support for this model. But it is an interesting looking little computer.

via AndroidPC.es

 

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Ilvee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Cuberdon Seventyfive
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s a little cutie!

Nice reminder of how inexplicably unadventurous manufacturers are when it comes to design.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That photoshoped photo, though

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago