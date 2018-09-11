ECDREAM V6B is a fanless mini PC with built-in mic and speaker

Chinese computer maker ECDREAM’s latest small form-factor desktop looks more like a smart speaker than a PC… and I guess you could use it like one if you wanted to.

That’s because the ECDREAM DreamOne V6B is a mini-tower that has a speaker built into the base, as well as a built-in microphone. So thanks to Microsoft’s Cortana voice assistant, you can use the V6B as a hands-free speaker for playing music, getting weather updates, or controlling smart home gadgets, among other things.

It also happens to be a fully functional Windows 10 PC with a fanless design, an aluminum chassis, and a compact body that doesn’t take up a lot of space.

The ECDREAM V6B is available from GeekBuying for $280.

The computer is powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and it features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, and an M.2 slot for solid state storage.

It has stereo speakers in the base, a 2MP webcam and microphone near the top, and a power button and light bar on the very top of the PC.

There’s also a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage, an audio jack, an HDMI 2.0 port and four USB 3.0 ports. The computer supports has a Gigabit Ethernet port and supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Note that it ships directly from China, and the product description at Geekbuying is riddled with typos and/or translation errors. So I wouldn’t expect a ton of support for this model. But it is an interesting looking little computer.

via AndroidPC.es