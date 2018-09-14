Coming in October: Pixel 3, LG V40 ThinQ, Next-gen Surface and more

October looks like it’s going to be a busy month for new smartphone, tablet, and laptop launches. I don’t normally spend a lot of time writing about upcoming press conferences before they occur. I just quietly add a note to my calendar so I know what to expect when the day comes.

That said, my calendar for October, 2018 is looking pretty busy… and today’s a slow news day. So let’s take a moment to look at just some of the new products that we expect to be unveiled next month by Google, LG, Microsoft, Razer, just to name a few.

October events

10/2 – Microsoft kicks things off with a Surface Event at 4:00PM in New York City, where the company will likely unveil upgraded Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet devices, among other things.

10/3 – LG will unveil the V40 ThinQ smartphone (possibly with five cameras: three on the back and two on the front) at 5:00PM Eastern.

10/7 – Doctor Who Series 11 premieres. This isn't a gadget event per se. I'm just excited about it.

10/9 – Google is holding an event at 11:00 AM Eastern. Expect to see the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL , and possibly a new Pixelbook, Google Home, or other gear… but not a Pixel Watch.

10/10 – Razer is expected to unveil the Razer Phone 2 . The latest rumors suggest it'll look nearly identical to the company's first phone for gamers, but have upgraded hardware.

10/11 – Samsung is promising "4X fun" at a new Galaxy Event. Folks are speculating that this means a phone with four cameras, but it could mean anything.

10/13 – 10/16 – The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) takes place.

10/16 – Huawei is expected to launched the Mate 20 smartphone.

10/16 – 10/19 – The CEATEC electronics show takes place in Japan.

electronics show takes place in Japan. 10/20 – Intellivision will reveal more details about its upcoming retro game console at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

That’s my calendar of events so far. I’ve also got a couple of exciting new review units headed my way in September and October, so that should keep me busy as well. Stay tuned for more details.

Anything you’re looking forward to in October that isn’t already on my radar?