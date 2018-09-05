Chuwi SurBrook Pro 2-in-1 Gemini Lake tablet coming soon

Chinese computer maker Chuwi first introduced a new 2-in-1 Windows tablet called the SurBook Pro at CES in January, but the company wasn’t actually ready to show off a working product at the time.

Now it’s almost ready to ship. Chuwi brought the tablet to the IFA show in Berlin last week, where the folks at Notebook Italia got a chance to spend some time with it.

Chuwi says the SurBook Pro should go on sale in September or October.

The SurBook Pro basically looks like what you’d get if you took a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet and replaced the Intel Core Kaby Lake processor with a less powerful Intel Celeron Gemini Lake chip.

While Chuwi hasn’t revealed a price for the new tablet yet, it’ll probably be substantially cheaper than a Surface Pro… but it remains to be seen how it will stack up against Microsoft’s new Surface Go tablet which sells for $399 and up.

The Chuwi SurBook Pro features a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It has a built-in kickstand and works with a detachable keyboard. There’s also pen support for writing or drawing, and the computer features a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, stereo front-facing speakers, front and rear cameras, dual-band 802.11n WiFi, and room for an additional SSD if you want to increase the storage capacity.

Oh, and it’s also fanless.

Chuwi also has a new lower-cost model called the SurBook SE which features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. But I’d really steer away from buying any tablet with that aging processor in 2018.