Chuwi Lapbook Pro is a 2-in-1 tablet with Intel Gemini Lake CPU

Chinese PC maker Chuwi’s latest computer is a 2-in-1 tablet that basically looks like a large, low-power Microsoft Surface Clone.

The Chuwi Lapbook Pro is a tablet with a 14 inch full HD display, an Intel Gemini Lake processor, and a detachable keyboard.

It’s up for order from AliExpress for $999… which seems at least twice as expensive as you’d expect for a tablet with these specs. I suspect the price will be adjusted soon.

The tablet is powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor and features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display and a metal chassis. and according to the specs listed at AliExpress, the tablet measures 0.4 to 0.7 inches thick and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

The spec sheet also says the Lapbook Pro features an Ethernet jack, a mini HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and a single USB 3.0 Type-A port — but the product image shows a tablet with two USB-A ports. So I’d take the specs (along with the price) with a grain of salt for now.

via AndroidPC.es