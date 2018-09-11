Chrome OS gets native support for connecting to network shared folders and files

Google is adding a new feature to Chrome OS that’ll make it a little easier to use a Chromebook on the same home or work network as computers running Windows, macOS, or Linux.

According to Google’s François Beaufort, the latest Chrome OS Canary build includes native support for network file shares such as Samba. That should make it easier to copy files between computers, play music or movies from a shared network drive, or generally access files that are stored on another computer on your network.

You can connect to a network share by opening the Settings menu, choosing the option that says Network File Shares, and then entering a URL, username and password. After that, the shared folder should show up in the Chrome OS Files app.

If you don’t want to install Chrome OS Canary to try out the feature, just wait another month or so. Network File Share support should be available to all users when Chrome OS stable rolls out in late October.

