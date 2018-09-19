Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with Kaby Lake-R now available for $750 and up

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is mid-range convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge that lets you position the touchscreen display for use in laptop or tablet modes.

In June Asus unveiled a new model called the VivoBook Flip TP412 featuring 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor options, and now it’s available for purchase in the US for $750 and up.

The starting price gets you a 3.3 pound laptop with an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SATA III solid state storage, a fingerprint reader, and Windows 10 Home software.

There’s also an $850 model with a Core i7-8550U processor (the rest of the specs are the same).

The laptop measures 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and features a 3-cell, 42 Wh battery, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with fairly small bezels.

Asus equips the new VivoBook Flip 14 with HDMI 1.4b, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an SD card reader. There’s also a power jack — you can’t charge the laptop via its USB-C port.

While the port selection leaves a bit to be desired (HDMI 2.0 and/or Thunderbolt 3 would have been nice), the spec sheet doesn’t look bad for a convertible notebook with a starting price of $750.

