Asus launches new line of cheap, compact notebooks in China

Asus already offers a range of thin and light laptop computers. But the company just introduced a new subsidiary called adol which appears to be focused on thin, light, and cheap.

The company is taking pre-orders for a new 13.3 inch laptop with a full HD display, slim bezels, 8th-gen Intel Core chips, and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

It measures 0.7 inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds. And prices for the laptop start at 3,499 RMB (about $510). It’s unclear if Asus plans to sell its adol-branded laptops outside of China anytime soon.

The entry-level model features an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But there are also higher-priced models with Core i5-8250U ($730) and Core i7-8550U ($775) chips. Both of those models have 8GB of RAM.

Other features include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a headset jack. the laptop supports 802.11ac WiFi, M.2 solid state storage, and a fingerprint sensor.

The laptop has an Asus “ergolift” design, which means that when you open the lid it extends downward, lifting up the back of the laptop to give the keyboard a slight tilt.

via it168 (1)(2)and TechTablets