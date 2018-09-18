ASRock Jupiter: Tiny desktop PCs with 65W Intel Coffee Lake chips

ASRock is preparing to launch a new line of compact desktop computers powered by Intel’s 8th-gen Core “Coffee Lake” processors. The upcoming ASRock Jupiter measures 7″ x 7″ x 1.3″ and houses a 65 watt processor.

While the company hasn’t said which processor options will be available for the upcoming computer, it seems likely that we can expect to see quad-core and/or hexa-core options.

In order to dissipate heat generated by that processor, the computer has plenty of ventilation, a heat sink, and a fan.

On the front there are mic and headphone jacks, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, along with a power button and a large vent.

ASRock will offer two different models. One is the Jupiter Q370, which features four more USB ports on the back, plus an Ethernet jack, two DisplayPort, one HDMI port, an audio output, and room for an optional VGA or RS232 port.

There’s also a Jupiter H310 model with both RS232 and VGA ports, four USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, and a single DisplayPort. I suspect that model is designed for commercial applications where the legacy ports are important.

Either system can be attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount. And both have room under the hood for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD (with a quick-release mount that lets you swap drives without tools).

There’s also an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage and a M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi card, two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, and an LGA1151 socket (which means you can replace the CPU with any other chip compatible with that socket.

ASRock hasn’t announced the price or release date yet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

via Tom’s Hardware