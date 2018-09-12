Apple Watch Series 4 feature bigger screens, thinner bodies

Apple is updating its wearable lineup with a new line of smartwatches featuring bigger displays that cover more of the front of the watch. The displays also now feature curved edges. And the software the powers Apple Watch has also been updated with new features and support for new apps.

The Apple Watch Series 4 should be available soon in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm.

Prices for a model with cellular connectivity start at $499, while Bluetooth + GPS Apple Watch Series 4 models start at $399.

The new watch goes up for pre-order on Friday, September 14th and ships a week later. And starting today, Apple is dropping starting prices for the Apple Watch Series 3 to $279.

Apple says the smaller model has a screen that’s 35 percent larger than its predecessor, while the larger version has a 32 percent bigger screen, but the watches themselves are about the same size. In fact, they’re a littler thinner than previous-gen Apple Watch devices.

Other updates include a speaker that’s 50 percent louder, a digital crown that provides haptic feedback, and a new rear that’s made of ceramic and sapphire crystal, enabling better wireless connectivity.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has a new Apple S4 64-bit dual-core processor and a new GPU that the company says offers up to twice the performance of the Apple Watch Series 3.

Even the accelerometer and gyroscope have been updated for up to 800 percent faster measurements, allowing Apple Watch Series 4 to detect falls and make a call to your emergency contacts in the event that you fall and are immobilized.

Apple says Apple Watch Series 4 is also the first consumer device with electrocardiogram features. Open the ECG app, place your finger on the digital crown for 30 seconds and data from sensors on the crown and the crystal on the back of the phone will be analyzed and results sent to the health app so you can share them with a doctor.

That’s thanks to a new electronic heart sensor… but there’s still an optical heart sensor for quicker measurements throughout the day.

The new watch supports up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s swim[proof and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and cellular connectivity.

The watch will be available in silver, gold, and grey aluminum finishes or stainless grey or gold. Apple says Apple Watch Series 3 straps will also work with the new watch.

Apple says the Bluetooth & GPS Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in 26 markets at launch. Cellular models will be available in 16 markets, from 34 different wireless carriers.