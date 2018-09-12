Apple iPhone Xr brings a notch to the mainstream

Apple’s newest entry-level smartphone borrows some design elements from the company’s high-end lineup, but at a lower price point.

The new iPhone Xr has an edge-to-edge display with a notch for the Face ID/True Depth camera system at the top. It supports gesture-based navigation. And it also has the same Apple A12 Bionic processor as the new iPhone Xs.

But the iPhone Xr has a less impressive display and a single rear camera instead of dual cameras.

The iPhone Xr does have a few things going for it. The phone has a starting price that’s $250 lower than the iPhone Xs, and it will be more affordable and it comes in a range of colors.

Apple will offer white, black, blue, coral, yellow, and red color options. Each has a 7000 series aluminum frame.

The phone has a 6.1 inch, 1792 x 828 pixel LCD “Liquid Retina” display with 326 pixels per inch and a new haptic touch system that provides feedback while using gesture-based navigation (since the phone doesn’t support 3D touch.

On the back of the phone, there’s a single 12MP wide-angle camera. It’s the same camera found in the iPhone Xs — you just don’t get that secondary 12MP telephoto lens. But you can still snap portrait-style photos with blurred backgrounds thanks to a new software-enabled bokeh effect.

While the iPhone Xs supports IP68 water resistance, Apple is sticking with IP67 splash resistance for the iPhone Xr.

Apple says the new phone has a bigger screen than the 5.5 inch iPhone 8 Plus, but a smaller body. And it provides up to 90 minutes longer battery life than the iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone Xr will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB models with prices starting at $749. It goes up for pre-order on October 19th and start shipping October 26th.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, Apple will continue to offer iPhone 7 models for $449 and up, and iPhone 8 devices for $599 and up. All phones from the iPhone 7 and up support iOS 12.