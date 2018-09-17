AMD launches 45W Ryzen chips for high-performance laptops

AMD has introduced its answer to Intel’s Coffee Lake-H line of processors for high-performance laptops including gaming notebooks and mobile workstations.

The new new AMD Ryzen 5 2600H and Ryzen 7 2800H are both 45 watt processors with 4 Zen CPU cores, 8 processor threads, Radeon Vega graphics, and support for DDR4-3200 memory.

These are basically laptop versions of some of the desktop-class processors AMD introduced earlier this year.

Here’s a quick run-down of the new processors:

Ryzen 5 2600H – 3.2 GHz base / 3.6 GHz boost speeds, 1.1 GHz Radeon Veg 8 graphics

– 3.2 GHz base / 3.6 GHz boost speeds, 1.1 GHz Radeon Veg 8 graphics Ryzen 7 2800H – 3.3 GHz base / 3.8 GHz boost speeds, 1.3 GHz Radeon Vega 11 graphics

Both chips are manufactured using a 14nm process, and the thermal design power (TDP) for both chips can be configured as low as 35 watts or as high as 54 watts, depending on whether PC makers want to prioritize performance or efficiency (and decreased heat generation).

AMD already has a line of 15 watt U-series chips that compete with Intel’s U-series processors in the thin-and-light space. The addition of an H-series should help AMD compete in the performance laptop space… although Intel has a head start and a larger product lineup, with Coffee Lake-H chips ranging from the quad-core Core i5-8300H to the hexa-core Core i9-8950HK.

I do find it amusing that AMD seems to be copying Intel’s naming scheme to a certain degree, making it a little easier to decipher chip names. If you see a U at the end of the name of a processor from either company, you know it’s designed for thin-and-light laptops, tablets, or low-power desktops. And if you see an H, you know it’s a higher-power chip for laptops and similar form factors (such as all-in-one PCs).

