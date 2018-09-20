Amazon’s new Echo Show has a 10 inch screen, better audio, and a web browser

Amazon is taking pre-orders for a 2nd gen Echo Show smart display. The new model has a bigger touchscreen display and new features, but still has the same $230 list price as its predecessors.

Of course, these days you can often find the original Echo Show on sale for $100 off, so that still might be a better option depending on what you want from a smart screen with support for voice and touch input.

The new Echo Show has a 10 inch, 1280 x 800 touchscreen display, a 5MP/720p camera, and stereo 10W speakers with dual 2 inch Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator and Dolby audio processing.

It measures 9.7″ x 6.9 x 4.2″ and features a cloth-covered back, 802.11ac WiFi and support for the Zigbee wireless protocol for smart home hub functionality.

Under the hood, the system has an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor.

Amazon says new features include web browser support – you can use can ask Alexa to launch Alexa or Silk and you can use an on-screen keyboard to search or enter URLs. The Ech Show will also gain support for Skype voice and video calls through an upcoming update.