Amazon’s new Echo Show has a 10 inch screen, better audio, and a web browser

Amazon is taking pre-orders for a 2nd gen Echo Show smart display. The new model has a bigger touchscreen display and new features, but still has the same $230 list price as its predecessors.
Of course, these days you can often find the original Echo Show on sale for $100 off, so that still might be a better option depending on what you want from a smart screen with support for voice and touch input.
The new Echo Show has a 10 inch, 1280 x 800 touchscreen display, a 5MP/720p camera, and stereo 10W speakers with dual 2 inch Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator and Dolby audio processing.
It measures 9.7″ x 6.9 x 4.2″ and features a cloth-covered back, 802.11ac WiFi and support for the Zigbee wireless protocol for smart home hub functionality.
Under the hood, the system has an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor.
Amazon says new features include web browser support – you can use can ask Alexa to launch Alexa or Silk and you can use an on-screen keyboard to search or enter URLs. The Ech Show will also gain support for Skype voice and video calls through an upcoming update.
Without Youtube these still remain in a niche populated mostly by Ring and August people. If I had known Youtube would be dropped, I would have not bought it when it first came out. Of course, there were politics involved in that decision that none of us could have known. But the fact of the matter is that this is a limited device in its current incarnation for the majority of us