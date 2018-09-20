Liliputing

Amazon Echo Input is basically Chromecast Audio meets Alexa

Want to use Amazon’s Alexa voice service around the home, but don’t want to make do with Amazon’s speakers? The company has a few high-end solutions on the way… but there’s also a cheap option that launches today.

The Amazon Echo Input is a $35 device that you can plug into any existing speakers to turn them into Alexa-enabled speakers.

The Echo Input is a small dongle that has built-in line inputs, a far field microphone, and Bluetooth. Plug your speakers into it and start talking to Alexa to stream music, get answers to questions, control your connected smart home gadgets, or do just about anything else you would do with an actual Echo speaker.

It’s pretty much Amazon’s answer to Google’s similarly-priced Chromecast Audio, which is a dongle that you can plug into any speakers to stream music from the internet. But while you have to use a phone, tablet, or PC as a controller for Chromecast Audio devices, the Echo Input has a microphone which opens the door for Alexa support.

via Engadget

Pau Fexas
This seems a much better solution. If you have good speakers you most likely already have an amp (and I don’t see what the link has on this).

2 hours ago
Member
YCAU
“Want to use Amazon’s Alexa voice service around the home, but don’t want to make want to make do with Amazon’s speakers?”
Have you really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?

11 minutes ago