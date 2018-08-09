Zotac’s new CI600 series fanless PCs feature improved cooling for higher-performance chips

Zotac added a fanless option to its line of compact desktop computers a few years ago. But this year the company is updating its C series line of computers with passive cooling with a new chassis featuring a larger heat sink and improved airflow, with open ventilation included on 90 percent of the computer’s surface area.

That means the new CI600 nano series computers are larger than previous-generation models. But Zotac says the new models offer up to 66 percent better cooling, enabling support for chips with up to a 25 watt TDP.

The company showed off a ZBOX CI660 nano at CES earlier this year. But it turns out that’s just one of several new CI600 series computers coming soon from Zotac.

For the most part, the new C Series computes have the same basic design, including an 8″ x 5.1″ x 2.7″ chassis, a 2.5 inch SATA drive bay, two DDR4-2400 SODIMM slots for memory, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, as well as a range of I/O ports.

But there are 6 different models/configurations on the way:

CI620 nano barebones PC with Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU

barebones PC with Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU CI620 nano Plus with 4GB RAM 120GB SATA SSD

with 4GB RAM 120GB SATA SSD CI640 nano barebones PC with Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU

barebones PC with Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU CI640 nano Plus with4GB RAM and 120GB SATA SSD

with4GB RAM and 120GB SATA SSD CI660 nano barebones PC with Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU

barebones PC with Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU CI660 nano Plus with 4GB RAM and 120GB SATA SSD

Each model features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 output, allowing you to connect multiple 4K displays. There are also two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, 5 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and an SDXC card reader.