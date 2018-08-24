Xiaomi’s launches new 15.6 inch Mi Notebook with 8th-gen Intel chips, NVIDIA graphics

The latest laptop from Xiaomi isn’t the thinnest, lightest, or most attractive notebook the company has released to date. But it looks like it offers a pretty decent value proposition.

The new 15.6 inch Mi Notebook features an 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX110 graphics, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive, offering speedy storage for your operating system and apps and plenty of capacity for files and games.

Prices start at 3,999 yuan in China, which is about $588… although you’ll probably have to pay a bit extra if you want to buy this notebook internationally. Geekbuying is already taking pre-orders, and the store is charging $730 for the entry-level model.

That entry-level version features an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s graphics card with 2GB of dedicated memory.

Higher-priced models come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to a Core i7-8550U processor.

Each version of the laptop has a 15.6 inch, 1080p IPS display, a keyboard with a numeric keypad to the right, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and headset jacks plus two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports.

The Mi Notebook has stereo 3W speakers, dual cooling fans and heat pipes, and the DDR4-2400 memory is upgradeable.

The laptop comes in gray and white color options and it should be available in China starting August 28th.

