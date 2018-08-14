Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus is…. a bigger Mi Pad 4

Chinese device Xiaomi maker launched a tablet called the Mi Pad 4 in June featuring an 8 inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Now the company has a 10 inch model.

It’s called the Mi Pad 4 Plus and it should be available soon in China with prices starting at about $275 for a model with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 4G LTE.



There’s also a 128GB version priced at $305. Unfortunately there’s no WiFi-only model, which makes the Mi Pad 4 Plus a little less attractive if you don’t need 4G or don’t live in an area that’s supported by the device’s cellular modem (TDD-LTE bands B34/B38/39/40/41 and FDD-LTE bands B1/3/5/7/8)

The Mi Pad 4 Plus has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, which means the tablet’s display packs 224 pixels per inch, compared with 283 ppi for the smaller model.

Other features include support ofr 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor built into the home button below the display, and an 8,620 mAh battery.

The tablet measures about 9.7″ x 5.9″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds.