Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Microsoft’s latest creative name for a major OS update

It’s hard coming up with a good name. Just ask smartphone makers. But it really does seem like Microsoft has pretty much given up trying. A few months ago the company released the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. This fall it’ll be followed by… the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

While the name’s not that exciting, the update should bring some nifty new features, including:

Clipboard history is displayed when you hit Windows+V instead of Ctrl+V.

Clipboard history is synchronized between PCs (and eventually to Android and iOS if you use Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard).

Speaking of SwiftKey, you can use the keyboard in Windows 10 starting with the October update

File Explorer is getting a dark theme.

View previews of search results in the Start Menu while typing a search query.

The Snipping Tool is being replaced with a new screenshot tool and Screen Sketch option that lets you annotate screengrabs.

The Edge web browser is getting support for web authentication (FIDO security keys).

Windows Defender will be renamed as Windows Security.

Windows Update should get better about not restarting at inconvenient times.

Notepad is getting a major update, with support for a search with Bing tool, zoom support, and support for UNIX-style line endings.

The Windows Subsystem for Linux will support copy and paste keyboard shortcuts, and you can launch a Linux shell from the Windows File Explorer.

You can find longer, more detailed lists of upcoming changes at Windows Central and HowToGeek… and these are just the changes we already know about because Microsoft has made them available to Windows Insider Preview testers running builds of Windows 10 code-named “Redstone 5https://liliputing.com/tag/redstone-5.” It’s possible there may be some unannounced changes coming to the October update as well.