Tranquil PC launches fanless mini PCs with AMD Ryzen chips

A UK-based computer maker called Tranquil PC has released what appear to be the first fanless desktop computers featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded processors. But they aren’t exactly cheap.

Prices range from about $870 to $1480, depending on the configuration. But if you’re looking for compact computers that measure about 7.1″ x 6.2″ x 2.2″ and have a fanless aluminum chassis designed to dissipate heat silently and have your heart set on an AMD Ryzen processor for some reason, I guess Tranquil PC is the only game in town (so far).

The Tranquil PC Mini Multi Display PC comes in three configurations:

Each model has a rugged design with an IP50 rating for dust resistance, plus a range of ports including USB Type-C and Type-A, headset, VGA, and four DisplayPort ports. AMD’s Ryzen Embedded chips should be capable of driving up to four 4K HDR displays at once.

The embedded chips are based on the same Ryzen architecture as AMD’s more powerful laptop and desktop chips, but as embedded processors they’re typically soldered to a motherboard and these are low power processors with 12W – 25W TDP ratings.

While these computers are most likely designed for enterprise or industrial applications, they provide a glimpse of what’s possible with AMD’s low-power embedded chips.

