Toshiba unveils Portégé X30T 2-in-1 tablet

Toshiba’s Portégé X30 lineup includes a number of thin and light Windows laptops with premium features (and price tags). And now Toshiba has added a 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard to the Portégé X30 family for the first time.

The new Toshiba Portégé X30T is a Windows tablet with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, a Wacom digitizer with active pen support, a built-in kickstand, and a keyboard dock that houses full-sized HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and USB ports ports as well as a secondary battery.

It should be available for purchase in October for $1550 and up.

The tablet is powered by an unspecified 8th-gen Intel U-series processor (so we don’t know if it’s Kaby Lake Refresh or Whiskey Lake).

Toshiba says the Portégé X30T measures about 0.9 inches thick and weighs about 1.8 pounds when detached, and that the tablet alone should get up to 8 hours of battery life. Attach the keyboard and you’ve got a pseudo-laptop that should offer up to 14 hours of run time.

The system has a fingerprint reader, face authentication, a Trusted Platform Module, and a Smart Card reader. Clearly Toshiba is taking aim at the enterprise market (as if the VGA port didn’t make that clear.

Toshiba offers a 3-year standard warranty for the tablet and the company says it’s been MIL-STD-810G tested for durability.

Other features include a magnesium alloy case, a Wacom pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a smart charging system that allows you to charge the tablet first and then the keyboard dock when the charger is connected.