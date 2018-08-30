The latest Asus ZenBook Flip convertibles are smaller and faster

Asus is updating its ZenBook Flip line of convertible notebooks with two new models. Both the new ZenBook Flip 13 and the new ZenBook Flip 15 have slimmer bezels than their predecessors, resulting computers that are about 10 percent smaller.

But Intel has also updated the processors and other specs. These laptops support up to an Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake-U processor and an optional “world-facing camera” next to the keyboard, which allows you to snap pictures or shoot videos in tablet or tent modes. Asus says the camera is designed for augmented reality applications, allowing you to “overlay virtual 3D objects on real world images,”

The ZenBook Flip 13 measures 12″ x 7.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs just under 2.9 pounds. It has a 50 Wh battery, support for up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory.

The screen supports 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and the bezels to the sides of the display are 3.5mm thick, giving the laptop a 90 percent screen to body ratio.

If you opt for a model with the world-facing camera, the only ports you get are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a headset jack, and a power jack. But if you go for a model without the extra camera, you get an extra USB 2.0 Type-A port and an HDMI port.

Asus also offers an optional NumberPad feature, which lets you use the touchpad as an LED-illuminated numeric keypad.

Opt for the new ZenBook Flip 15 instead and you get a pysical numeric kepad, as well as optional support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 1080p and 4K display options, an support for up to 2TB of hard drive storage in addition to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The 15.6 inch model has wider 4.5mm screen bezels, but still has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. And whether you get the world-facing camera or not, the ZenBook Flip 15 comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a headset jack, and an SD card reader.

The larger laptop comes with a choice of 57Whr or 86Whr batteries and the notebook measures 14″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″ and weighs 4.2 pounds.

Both models feature HD IR webcams with Windows Hello facial recognition supports, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.