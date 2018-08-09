TCL may be taking the Palm name literally: 3.3 inch Palm smartphone leaked

It’s 2018 and smartphones with 6.4 inch displays don’t really seem all that strange anymore. So how do you make a device that stands out? Give it a tiny screen… or something.

That seems to be the approach Chinese device maker TCL is planning to take with a new Palm-branded smartphone expected to launch sometime this year.

TCL makes and sells phones under the Alcatel name, and the company also manufacturers most BlackBerry-branded devices. A while back TCL also acquired the rights to use the Palm name and recently the phone received FCC and WiFi certification.

Now Android Police has received some exclusive images and details suggesting that the phone will have a 3.3 inch display, making it one of the smallest Android phones sold since screens started getting big.

If the report is to believed, here’s what we can expect from the upcoming TCL/Palm phone, which is said to be code-named Pepito:

3.3 inch, 720p LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage

800 mAh battery

Android 8.1

Titanium and Gold color options

The phone is expected to be available from Verizon in the United States. There’s no word on whether it will work with other carriers in the US or other countries, and there’s no word on the price.

I’m also curious to know what kind of battery life the phone will get. While the small screen and low-power processor aren’t likely to be too power hungry, that battery still seems really small by modern standards.