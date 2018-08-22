Shadow Ghost game streaming box set to launch in Q4, 2018 for $140

Blade launched its Shadow game streaming service in the United States earlier this year, essentially allowing you to pay a monthly fee for access to a remote gaming PC that you could load up with games and stream anywhere.

One way to do that would be to stream games over the internet to a PC or mobile device running a Shadow app for Windows, Mac, or Android. Another is to use a dedicated set-top-box and, appropriately enough, the first model was called the Shadow Box.

Now it’s out of stock, but Blade has introduced a follow-up called the Shadow Ghost. It should be available later this year for the same $140 price as the company’s original box.

Like the original Shadow Box, the new model supports 4K games at up to 60 frames per second, or 1080p games at up to 144 frames per second. But the new model has the following improvements:

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

It uses 3 times less power

It’s a silent device with no fans or other moving parts

It’s smaller and lighter

The Shadow Ghost measures 7.2″ x 4.8″ x 2″ and weighs about 7 ounces. It has a Gigabit Ethernet jack, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has a 36W (12V x 3A) power supply, but the company says it consumes just about 5W while you’re streaming games, which could cut down on your energy bill since that’s about a third as much power as the Shadow Box, and far less than a full-fledged gaming PC or console.

That said, you will need a relatively speedy internet connection to use the service… and a willingness to pay $35 per month to rent a virtual gaming PC with an Intel Xeon octa-core processor, NVIDIA GTX 1080-equivalent graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

