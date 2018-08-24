Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Core is a budget phone with Android Go Edition software

As expected, Samsung is launching its first smartphone with Android Go Edition software. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is pretty much the opposite of the recently released Galaxy Note 9. I mean, they’re both Android phones with touchscreen displays, but that’s about it.

The Galaxy J1 Core has a small, low-resolution display, a low-end processor, very little memory or storage, and rather large bezels.

But it also ships with Google’s version of Android that’s optimized for devices with entry-level specs.

The smartphone features a 5 inch, 960 x 540 pixel TFT display, a Samsung Exynos 7570 quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

It has a 2,600 mAh battery, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras (both are fixed-focus), and 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a USB 2.0 port.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core goes on sale in India and Malaysia starting today, and it should be available in additional regions soon.

Samsung ships the phone with Android Oreo Go Edition, which is designed for phones that don’t have much RAM or storage, and which runs stripped down versions of core Google apps such as Maps, Gmail, and YouTube.

This fall Google plans to release Android 9 Pie Go Edition, which is designed to take up even less storage space and which includes new features such as turn-by-turn navigation in Maps Go and text-to-speech support in Google Go.

There’s no word on if or when the Galaxy J2 Core will receive an Android 9 update.