Liliputing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a cheaper (less capable) alternative to the Tab S4

at by 2 Comments

Find the $650 starting price for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 a bit steep? Samsung’s got a cheaper 10.5 inch tablet that the company says is “fit for the whole family.”

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 sports mid-range specs, and a “budget-friendly” price. The company hasn’t announced what that price is yet, but it’s expected to vary by region.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has some features you don’t often find on budget devices including quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. But it lacks a few of the premium features that make the Tab S4 special such as S-Pen or DeX support.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has a 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

It has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 7,300 mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera with an LED flash.

The tablet measures 10.2″ x 6.3″ x 8″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be available in WiFi-only and 4G LTE versions, with cellular model support LTE Cat 6.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
YCAU Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
YCAU
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“It has a USB 2.0 Type-C port”
I haven’t read the spec, and I guess it kinda makes sense to be backward compatible, but I’m kinda surprised that’s a thing still.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Guest
Joe Black
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That, that is really horrible price for such a low end tablet.
I do not see one reason to buy such a device 🙁
Hopefully Tab S4 will be much better for its price, because I would like to buy it.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago