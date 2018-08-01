Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a cheaper (less capable) alternative to the Tab S4

Find the $650 starting price for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 a bit steep? Samsung’s got a cheaper 10.5 inch tablet that the company says is “fit for the whole family.”

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 sports mid-range specs, and a “budget-friendly” price. The company hasn’t announced what that price is yet, but it’s expected to vary by region.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has some features you don’t often find on budget devices including quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. But it lacks a few of the premium features that make the Tab S4 special such as S-Pen or DeX support.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has a 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

It has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 7,300 mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera with an LED flash.

The tablet measures 10.2″ x 6.3″ x 8″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be available in WiFi-only and 4G LTE versions, with cellular model support LTE Cat 6.