Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 670 with AI, speed, camera improvements

Qualcomm is updating its Snapdragon 600 series of chips for mid-range smartphones. The new Snapdragon 670 is an octa-core processor that the company says offers up to a 15 percent boost in general performance and and 180 percent improvement in certain artificial intelligence tasks when compared to a Snapdragon 660 processor.

Here are some of the key specs for the new processor (or mobile platform, as Qualcomm calls its Snapdragon chips these days):

Octa-core Kryo 360 CPU with 2 x 2 GHz high-performance CPU cores + 6 x 1.7 GHz efficiency cores

Adreno 615 graphics

Hexagon 685 DSP

Spectra 250 ISP with support for up to 25MP single cameras, 16MP dual cameras, and 4K video capture and 30 fps

Support for FHD+ displays

802.11ac WiFI with top speeds of 867 Mbps

Bluetooth 5

Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with top speeds of 600 Mbps down, 150 MBps

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support

The Snapdragon 670 chip is already available, and Qualcomm says we should start to see devices powered by the processor later in 2018.