NVIDIA launches RTX 2000 series graphics with ray-tracing technology

NVIDIA is launching the first graphics cards with support for real-time ray tracing. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards go up for pre-order today and should be available in stores starting September 20th.

Prices start at $499.

The new graphics cards are based on NVIDIA’s new Turing graphics technology. The biggest change from the previous-gen “Pascal” architecture is support for real-time ray tracing which adds support for more realistic lighting effects and reflections.

At a press conference at Gamescon, NVIDIA brought developers on stage to show how ray tracing affects their titles. The most impressive was probably Battlefield V, which uses ray tracing to display reflections from explosions and building collapses on glass windows, metal car surfaces, and even the metal barrel of a gun.

NVIDIA says we can expect GeForce RTX 2000 series graphics cards from partners including Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac.

Here’s a run-down of the three cards NVIDIA introduced today. Note that they’re all overclockable: