Liliputing

Nubia–α concept is a smartphone you wear like a bracelet

at by 1 Comment

ZTE-owned Nubia is showing off a concept for a smartwatch that’s more phone than watch.. The nubia–α concept has a flexible display that wraps around a portion of the wristband, giving you plenty of space to interact with apps, contacts, and other menu items.

It’s unclear if or when the nubia-a will ever see the light of day. But the technology isn’t exactly science fiction: Samsung, LG, Huawei, and other companies are expected to launch smartphones with flexible displays in the coming year. Why not make one that wraps around your wrist?

The concept video shows a watch with what appears to be a metal wrist strap and a long flexible display that wraps around the front (or top, I guess).

There’s also a camera and microphone to the side of the screen, which would allow you to make video calls or snap pictures. And there are buttons on the left and right sides and pogo pins for charging on the back.

Apps shown in the video include:

  • Music player
  • Phone dialer
  • Contacts
  • Find my phone
  • Step counter/activity tracker
  • Time and weather widget

There are no details about the hardware powering the device or what kind of software it will run. Nor is there any information about the potential release date or price.

via GizmoChina and GSM Arena

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
YCAU Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
YCAU
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Whoa, check out the bezels on that thing. Speaking of camera bump…

Interesting concept, but I’m not sure why they would want to keep the watch silhouette.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago