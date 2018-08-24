NanoPi M4 is a RK3399-powered single-board PC for $65 and up

FriendlyELEC’s latest pocket-sized single-board computer is about the size of a Raspberry Pi, but the NanoPi M4 has more input and output options, supports up to 4GB of RAM, and features a more powerful processor than the latest Raspberry Pi.
Those features come at a cost: the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ sells for $35, while the NanoPi M4 has a starting price of $65. But that still makes it more affordable than some other single-board mini PCs with similar features.
The NanoPi M4 is powered by a Rokchip RK3399 hexa-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T864 graphics. It’s basically the same chip used in Chromebooks like the Samsung Chromebook Plus (2017) and Acer Chromebook Tab 10 (2018).
FriendlyELEC currently offers a model with 2GB of storage for $65 and a 4GB model for $95. Both prices seem to reflect a $10 discount though: the list prices are said to be $75 and $105, respectively.
Each model features DDR3-1866 memory and has a microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio ports as well as four USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.
There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header, a second 24-pin GPIO header, a 4-lane MIPI-DSI output for an optional camera module, and a socket for connecting an optional eMMC module.
FriendlyELEC sells an 8GB eMMC module if you want one, as well as optional accessories including 2MP or 13.2MP cameras, a heat sink, or various cables and adapters.
The company says the system supports Android 7.1.2, Lubuntu 16.04 32-bit, or FriendlyCore 18.04 or FriendlyDesktop 18.04 64-bit operating systems (those last two are based on Ubuntu).
The little computer measures about 3.5″ x 2.2″, making it almost exactly the same size as a Raspberry Pi.
via CNX-Software
I have a TouchJet Pond projector with built-in Android PC based on the RK3288 (?) similar to the dev board provided by Phoenix. Since the Android version that comes with it is 4.4.2, I’ve been looking for options to replace the board or at least connect to the HDMI input. I’m curious about the connector for the projector module because it doesn’t look standard, and no dev board seems to have something similar. I realize I could easily hook a board with HDMI to a cheaper projector, but I’m curious if any more knowledgeable tinkerers might have insight on how to make use of what I already have.
How can they name it NanoPi without trademark infringement?