MSI P65 is a 4.1 pound laptop with a 6-core CPU, discrete graphics

The MSI P65 is a laptop with a 15.6 inch, full HD display wth 100 percent sRGB color gamut, an Intel Core i7-8750H, 6-core Coffee Lake-H processor, and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.

MS says the laptop is aimed at “content creators,” who need a powerful computer for editing photos, videos, and other media on the go.

If the computer looks familiar though, that’s because it’s basically the same machine as the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin gaming laptop that launched earlier this year. It’s just received a fresh coat of paint and some different marketing.

That’s not unusual. MSI has been offering its P (for Prestige) line of laptops as professional counterparts to its G (for Gaming, I guess?) series laptops for a while.

In this case, what you’re looking at is a laptop that measures about 4.1 pounds, measures about 0.7 inches thick, and which has an 82 Wh battery.

It supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and features support for up to two SSDs.

There’s a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5 support, and stereo speaker plus a headset jack.

The notebook has an SD card reader and Ethernet, mini DisplayPort and HDMI ports as well as four USB ports — but the USB features vary depending on which version of the laptop you buy.

MSI offers a Silver Edition model with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics that has a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

The top-of-the-line White Limited Edition model, meanwhile, has GeForfce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, and three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

According to NotebookCheck, the MSI P65 should be available in October for 1700 Euros and up. I haven’t found any information about North American pricing or availability yet.