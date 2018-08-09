Microsoft InPrivate Desktop feature to let you run untrusted apps in a secure, sandboxed environment

Most modern web browsers have a private browsing mode that lets you surf the web without saving any data to your history making it safe to look for birthday presents or… other things in privacy.

Google calls the feature incognito mode. Mozilla calls it Private browsing. And in Microsoft’s Edge web browser, it’s called InPrivate mode.

Now Microsoft seems to be repurposing that name for a new Windows 10 security feature that will let you run untrusted apps in a secure, sandboxed environment to prevent them from harming your PC. It’s called InPrivate Desktop.

Spotted by the folks at BleepingComputer, the new feature hasn’t officially been announced. But a mention of the upcoming feature showed up in Microsoft’s Feedback Hub briefly.

At launch InPrivate Desktop seems to be aimed at business users, as Windows 10 Enterprise is listed as a prerequisite. Another requirement is a computer with support for CPU virtualization and at least two CPU cores, 4GB of RAM, and 5GB of storage. It’s unclear if the feature will eventually make its way to Windows 10 Pro or Home.

So how does it work? Basically system administrators can use InPrivate Desktop to launch a virtual machine that will run an app in a self-contained environment. Close the app and the virtual machine will be recycled, deleting any data.