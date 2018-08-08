Meizu 16 and 16 Pro launch with slim bezels, in-display fingerprint sensors

Just a few months after launching the Meizu 15 line of smartphones, Chinese device maker Meizu is back with the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus.

The new phones have faster processors and a new design featuring an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio display. There’s no more home button or physical fingerprint reader anymore. Instead you touch your finger to the screen to unlock the device.

What’s perhaps the most unusual feature for a phone with this sort of design is that there’s no notch: just slim bezels above and below the screens. Meizu isn’t alone in going notch-free: Samsung hasn’t adopted the notch either. But notchless phones are starting to look like the exception rather than the rule.

The Meizu 16 features a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, a 3,010 mAh battery, and a starting price of about $400 in China, while the Meizu 16 Plus has a 6.5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel screen, a 3,640 mAh battery, and a $470 starting price.

Both models feature dual rear cameras with a 12MP + 20MP telephoto lens setup, a 20MP front-facing camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Both also feature UFS 2.1 storage, Bluetooth 5, and Meizu’s mCharge fast charging technology.

Meizu is offering 3 configurations for each phone:

Meizu 16

6GB RAM + 64GB storage

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Meizu 16 Plus

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Like most Meizu devices, it’s unlikely that these smartphones will be officially available in the US.

