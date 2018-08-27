Liliputing Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop giveaway

The Huawei MateBook D is a laptop with a 14 inch, full HD IPS touchscreen display, an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.
Huawei launched the laptop this summer, and it’s currently available from Walmart for $630.
At that price, the laptop offers a lot of bang for the buck. But you know what’s an even better price? Free.
Huawei has agreed to give away a MateBook D to one lucky Liliputing reader. Read on to find out how to enter for a chance to win.
The Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop measures 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3.5 pounds. It has a backlit, spill-proof keyboard, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, and a 57.4 Whr battery.
The notebook supports Dolby ATMOS audio and has four speakers, and it ships with Windows 10 Signature Edition software for a bloatware-free experience.
It features a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port that’s used for charging and data. There’s also an HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 and a 1MP webcam and dual microphones.
So here’s how to enter for a chance to win:
Leave a comment on this article by 11:59 PM Eastern on September 10th, 2018
That’s it… mostly. Here’s the fine print:
- This contest is only open to Liliputing readers with a valid US shipping address.
- Please leave only one comment.
- Make sure to use a valid email address when leaving a comment so I have a way to contact you.
- We’ll pick a winner randomly from the valid entries.
- Once we notify the winner, that person will have 48 hours to respond. If we don’t hear back, we’ll pick another person.
- Huawei will ship the prize directly to the contest winner.
- Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.
Looks like a very nice laptop. I hope Huawei has a lot of success marketing in the U.S. Dell, HP and Lenovo can always use some price conscious competition.
I would find the Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop extremely useful as I struggle through college
Gimme, gimme. 🙂
Haven’t had a decent laptop of my own since I sold off my MacBook two years ago. Been using a cheapie Windows tablet just to get on and read Liliputing and some hobby coding sites. Would be nice to have something as sweet at this fine laptop.
Over here!
Nice! Keep the reviews coming.
So how’s this like Ubuntu?
When I got my Asus ZenBook UX305, your article about installing Ubuntu on your review machine was helpful.
Hoping to see more AMD based laptops soon. The more options and competition we have, the better for us consumers.
Looks like a great laptop for the price. Nice to see AMD competing with Intel again. Would love to have one!
Oh PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE