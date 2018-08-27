Liliputing Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop giveaway

The Huawei MateBook D is a laptop with a 14 inch, full HD IPS touchscreen display, an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.

Huawei launched the laptop this summer, and it’s currently available from Walmart for $630.

At that price, the laptop offers a lot of bang for the buck. But you know what’s an even better price? Free.

Huawei has agreed to give away a MateBook D to one lucky Liliputing reader. Read on to find out how to enter for a chance to win.

The Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop measures 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3.5 pounds. It has a backlit, spill-proof keyboard, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, and a 57.4 Whr battery.

The notebook supports Dolby ATMOS audio and has four speakers, and it ships with Windows 10 Signature Edition software for a bloatware-free experience.

It features a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port that’s used for charging and data. There’s also an HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 and a 1MP webcam and dual microphones.

So here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this article by 11:59 PM Eastern on September 10th, 2018

That’s it… mostly. Here’s the fine print: