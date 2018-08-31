Lilbits 332: Slide-out cameras are officially a thing

First there was the Vivo Nex with its pop-out front camera. Then there was the Oppo Find X, with its sliding mechanism that allowed the front and rear cameras to hide inside the phone when they’re not in use.
Now it looks like those two phones were just the beginning. This week Huawei gave us a brief look at the upcoming Honor Magic 2 with slide-out cameras. And now it appears Xiaomi and Lenovo are following suit, with their own bezel-free phones with slide-out cameras.
I’d say that makes this a trend. Not as big a trend as smartphones with notches at this point, but give it time.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Here’s the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 w/ sliding cameras (9to5Google)
It looks like Xiaomi has a phone with a slide-out camera on the way too.
- Lenovo Slider Phone teased officially by company’s VP (GizmoChina)
Lenovo may also be working on a phone with a slide-out camera section.
- Samsung sends foldable displays to Chinese smartphone makers (ETNews)
Samsung is said to be supplying flexible displays to Oppo and Xiaomi, could be looking to shore up the market for folding smartphones ahead of launching its own.
- Beyerdynamic’s new wireless headphones put the LED lights on the inside (The Verge)
Beyerdynamic’s new Lagoon ANC wireless headphones put the status lights inside the ear cups, so you can see them when you need them, nobody else sees them when you’re wearing them.
- Exclusive: This is ‘iPhone XS’ (9to5Mac)
Apple is holding an event on Sept 12th to unveil new phones. Rumor has it that at least two models will have OLED displays: a 5.8 inch iPhone XS and a 6.5 inch iPhone XS. And this is allegedly what they’ll look like.
- RED Hydrogen One Unboxing! (MKHBD)
RED’s first smartphone is real and it’s… got a bunch of rather unusual features. This unit is from the first batch made available to early adopters.
