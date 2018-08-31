Lilbits 332: Slide-out cameras are officially a thing

First there was the Vivo Nex with its pop-out front camera. Then there was the Oppo Find X, with its sliding mechanism that allowed the front and rear cameras to hide inside the phone when they’re not in use.

Now it looks like those two phones were just the beginning. This week Huawei gave us a brief look at the upcoming Honor Magic 2 with slide-out cameras. And now it appears Xiaomi and Lenovo are following suit, with their own bezel-free phones with slide-out cameras.

I’d say that makes this a trend. Not as big a trend as smartphones with notches at this point, but give it time.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

