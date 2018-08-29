Lilbits 331: Non-IFA news edition

The IFA show in Berlin technically begins on Thursday, but Intel, Acer, and Dell have already kicked things off with a series of announcements related to new processors and a whole bunch of new laptops.
But not all the news this week is coming out of IFA.
The Information reports that Amazon is getting ready to launch a free, ad-supported version of its streaming video service. Camera maker RED provided some of the first real-world photos of its upcoming smartphone. And Purism is providing an early look at the way its upcoming Linux-powered smartphone will handle SMS and other chat functionality.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Let’s get Chatty! (Purism)
Purism is developing an app called Chatty to handle SMS and instant messaging on its upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone.
- Google’s huge Wear OS revamp makes the OS work more like Android (Ars Technica)
Google updates WearOS with Android-like notifications, a feed of Google Now-like proactive notification cards.
- Snapdragon 8180: Qualcomm’s first laptop processor (WinFuture)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8180 laptop processor shows up at Geekbench, WinFuture analyzes the relevant (and irrelevant) details.
- Amazon Plans New Video App, Latest Step Into TV Ad Market (The Information)
Another report suggesting Amazon is working on an ad-supported video streaming service (particularly aimed at Fire TV users who may not be Prime members).
- ARCHOS and QUSTODIO keep children safe and get them ready for Back-to-School (ARchos)
Archos and Qustudio introduce the Archos Junior line of kid/family-friendly smartphones and tablets for European market.
- Kodi v18 Leia – Beta 1 (Kodi)
The first public beta of v18 of the popular cross-platform media player is now available. It has a nifty new mascot.
- Some actual RED Hydrogen One smartphone photos (H4VUser)
Maybe it’s just me, but these new real-world photos of the Red Hydrogen One smartphone look just like renders. I guess that’s what happens when you have good cameras and a light box.
