Lilbits 330: ZTE is back

The United States lifted restrictions that had prevented US companies from selling goods to Chinese company ZTE last month, and it looks like ZTE is ready to get back into the smartphone business. The company revealed this week that it would be bringing something new to the IFA trade show in Berlin the week of August 31st, and now we have our first look at the upcoming ZTE Axon Pro.

While we’ll have to wait for details about the specs, price, and availability, the phone looks… like a 2018 flagship, complete with slim bezels, dual rear cameras and a big old notch on the front.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

