Lilbits 330: ZTE is back

The United States lifted restrictions that had prevented US companies from selling goods to Chinese company ZTE last month, and it looks like ZTE is ready to get back into the smartphone business. The company revealed this week that it would be bringing something new to the IFA trade show in Berlin the week of August 31st, and now we have our first look at the upcoming ZTE Axon Pro.
While we’ll have to wait for details about the specs, price, and availability, the phone looks… like a 2018 flagship, complete with slim bezels, dual rear cameras and a big old notch on the front.
- ZTE Releases An Official Render Of The AXON 9 Pro (GizChina)
ZTE Axon 9 Pro will likely be unveiled at IFA next week. This is what it looks like.
- NVIDIA says the RTX 2080 GPU is twice as fast as the GTX 1080
Of course, real-world performance depends on what you’re trying to do, but NVIDIA says many modern games support 4K HDR resolutions at 60 frames per second or higher.
- Pocket Science Lab (PSLab) is an Open Source Hardware Electronics Lab (CNX Software)
- Google is developing an experimental podcast app called Shortwave (The Verge)
Google is working on an experimental app/service called “Shortwave” for discovering and playing podcasts and/or other “spoken work audio.” It may or may not ever be released to the public.
- Introducing the new Google Fit (Google)
Google Fit gets an update with emphasis on “Move Minutes” and “Heart Points” for moderate activity.
- All versions of OpenSSH share a critical vulnerability (Boing Boing)
Vulnerability found in all versions of OpenSSH, including the versions running on some older devices that will likely never receive software updates to patch it.
- These are the Chromebooks that won’t be getting Linux apps through Project Crostini (About Chromebooks)
List of the 17 Chromebooks/Chromeboxes that definitely will *NOT* support running Linux apps through Crostini.
