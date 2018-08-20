Lilbits 329: MacBook Mini Pro?

Liliputing

There are two Apple products that are overdue for an update… and according to a new report from Bloomberg both are set to get a refresh this year… but not necessarily in the ways you might expect.

One is a new laptop that’s said to look like a MacBook Air with slimmer bezels and a Retina display. It’s unclear if this will actually be branded as a MacBook Air or not, but Bloomberg says it’ll be a new “low-cost laptop.”

Bloomberg’s sources also indicate that the Mac Mini desktop computer is getting its first real update since 2014. But the new model isn’t necessarily aimed at the same entry-level market as the current $499 model. Instead it’s expected to be a “Pro” model with “new storage an processor options” that are “likely to make it more expensive than previous versions.

Here’s a roundup of news from around the web.

riddick
riddick
I am anxious to see what Apple can do when they are totally vertical in the laptop and desktop spaces. Maybe these are the last Intel based products that Apple ever makes… who knows.

4 hours ago
Ilvee
Ilvee
Well, they can ALWAYS courageously drop a couple of ports. I expect the new mac mini to have 2 usb-c ports; 1 for power and another for video/keyboard/mouse/other connections

2 minutes ago
YCAU
They are pushing caching servers so hard in the education sector to support their shared iPad model, but currently all they can recommend is buying an armload of spec’d up Mac Minis which are sorely lacking in terms of up to date server hardware. I’m really hoping for a Mini refresh to rectify this, but a pro-oriented model that isn’t geared towards being a good data server for caching would be highly disappointing…

1 hour ago
john
john
When I was transitioning away from Windows, the MacBook Air was the only Apple laptop I considered. It’ll be interesting to see what they do here. Thin, lightweight, 16:10 aspect, battery life and enough (useful) ports forced me to look deep into MacOS (before settling into Linux).

I suspect, given Apple’s move toward a more kiosk type solution on their laptops, that ports are going to be hit hard with the refresh.

13 minutes ago