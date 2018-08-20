Lilbits 329: MacBook Mini Pro?

There are two Apple products that are overdue for an update… and according to a new report from Bloomberg both are set to get a refresh this year… but not necessarily in the ways you might expect.
One is a new laptop that’s said to look like a MacBook Air with slimmer bezels and a Retina display. It’s unclear if this will actually be branded as a MacBook Air or not, but Bloomberg says it’ll be a new “low-cost laptop.”
Bloomberg’s sources also indicate that the Mac Mini desktop computer is getting its first real update since 2014. But the new model isn’t necessarily aimed at the same entry-level market as the current $499 model. Instead it’s expected to be a “Pro” model with “new storage an processor options” that are “likely to make it more expensive than previous versions.
- Apple Is Planning a New Low-Cost MacBook, Pro-Focused Mac Mini (Bloomberg)
- Source: Samsung is working on a massive 17″ Android tablet, and it’s coming to AT&T (Android Police)
Samsung Galaxy View 2 could be coming soon to AT&T, a 17 inch Android tablet that charges via USB-C and features a “book-style hinge” that works as a stand.
- ZTE is officially back, may announce Axon 9 at IFA 2018 (GSM Arena)
ZTE will be at IFA next week, might be ready to start unveiling new phones again after a brush with death that accompanied US sanctions (which have now been lifted).
- Exclusive: This is the Huawei Mate 20 with a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras (xda-developers)
Huawei Mate 20 specs and design leaked: tiny notch, big battery, Kirin 980 processor, and 6GB of RAM.
- The Reports of the Kindle Voyage’s demise (may) have been exaggerated (@liliputingnews)
So there’ve been multiple reports that Amazon has “discontinued” the Kindle Voyage because it’s no longer listed for sale on their site. I reached out to Amazon for comment. Here’s the response: “Customer response to Kindle Voyage has been incredibly positive and we’ve sold out.”
- GPD Pocket Preview (Liliputing)
I’ve updated the GPD Pocket 2 Preview with some benchmark results. It’s not as fast as a GPD Win 2, but it’s *way* faster than a One Mix Yoga.
I am anxious to see what Apple can do when they are totally vertical in the laptop and desktop spaces. Maybe these are the last Intel based products that Apple ever makes… who knows.
Well, they can ALWAYS courageously drop a couple of ports. I expect the new mac mini to have 2 usb-c ports; 1 for power and another for video/keyboard/mouse/other connections
They are pushing caching servers so hard in the education sector to support their shared iPad model, but currently all they can recommend is buying an armload of spec’d up Mac Minis which are sorely lacking in terms of up to date server hardware. I’m really hoping for a Mini refresh to rectify this, but a pro-oriented model that isn’t geared towards being a good data server for caching would be highly disappointing…
When I was transitioning away from Windows, the MacBook Air was the only Apple laptop I considered. It’ll be interesting to see what they do here. Thin, lightweight, 16:10 aspect, battery life and enough (useful) ports forced me to look deep into MacOS (before settling into Linux).
I suspect, given Apple’s move toward a more kiosk type solution on their laptops, that ports are going to be hit hard with the refresh.