Lilbits 329: MacBook Mini Pro?

There are two Apple products that are overdue for an update… and according to a new report from Bloomberg both are set to get a refresh this year… but not necessarily in the ways you might expect.

One is a new laptop that’s said to look like a MacBook Air with slimmer bezels and a Retina display. It’s unclear if this will actually be branded as a MacBook Air or not, but Bloomberg says it’ll be a new “low-cost laptop.”

Bloomberg’s sources also indicate that the Mac Mini desktop computer is getting its first real update since 2014. But the new model isn’t necessarily aimed at the same entry-level market as the current $499 model. Instead it’s expected to be a “Pro” model with “new storage an processor options” that are “likely to make it more expensive than previous versions.

Here’s a roundup of news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.