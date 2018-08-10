Lilbits 326: Google announcements, Google leaks

Google released a pretty major update for Chrome OS today, and the company has started certifying “YouTube Signature” devices for smartphones that will provide an optimal experience.
But most of the big Google-related news today comes from leaks. We’ve got the best look yet at the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL (unless it’s all part of some elaborate hoax), and it looks like two new Google-branded Chromebooks are in the works. All of those devices will probably be officially unveiled in October.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Google Pixel 3 XL shows up on video (xda-developers)
Google Pixel 3 XL leaked again (allegedly), this time with a video showing a 6.7 inch screen, a 3,430 mAh battery, three front cameras for some reason, and Active Edge support.
- Two New Pixelbooks Likely In October (Chrome Unboxed)
Chromium OS code commits point to at least two new made-by-Google Chromebooks coming this year, likely as updates to last year’s Pixelbook.
- Introducing Pixel Shortcuts (Action Launcher Blog)
Pixel Shortcuts is a free app that makes it easier to access Android apps/features that are normally tucked away in settings including Pixel Launcher, Samsung Experience Home, and Digital Wellbeing (Android 9 only).
- YouTube Signature Devices (YouTube)
Google introduces YouTube Signature Device certification (basically includes phones with support for 4K and 360 degree video, HDR, high frame rates, the latest codecs… and DRM)
- Stable Channel Update for Chrome OS (Chrome Releases)
Chrome OS 68 released to stable channel, with PIN sign in, Material Design 2.0 dialogs, select-to-speak, and more.
- Dropbox Is Dropping Support For All Linux File Systems Except Unencrypted Ext4 (Slashdot)
The Dropbox for Linux desktop app will no longer support Linux filesystems other than unencrypted Ext4 starting November 7th… which effectively means Dropbox is ending support for most modern Linux distros.
- Motorola lists Moto P30, P30 Play and P30 Note ahead of August 15 unveiling (GSM Arena)
Moto P30, P30 Play, and P30 Note smartphones may be headed to China soon.
- Announcing the Alexa Auto SDK (Alexa Blogs)
Amazon launches an Alexa Auto SDK to bring its voice assistant software to more in-car systems.
- Samsung Galaxy Book 12 2018-2019 Model Picture Leak (Tablet Monkeys)
It’s a 12 inch 2-in-1 tablet with Windows 10. Other specs are just guesswork for now.
