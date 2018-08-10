Lilbits 326: Google announcements, Google leaks

Google released a pretty major update for Chrome OS today, and the company has started certifying “YouTube Signature” devices for smartphones that will provide an optimal experience.

But most of the big Google-related news today comes from leaks. We’ve got the best look yet at the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL (unless it’s all part of some elaborate hoax), and it looks like two new Google-branded Chromebooks are in the works. All of those devices will probably be officially unveiled in October.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.