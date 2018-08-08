Lilbits 325: Now you can Roku without a Roku

OK, I’m pretty sure Roku isn’t going to become a verb anytime soon. But it does mean a lot more than it used to.
The company behind the popular line of media streamers got their start by offering small, inexpensive boxes that you could use to watch Netflix and other online content on a TV. Then Roku started licensing its software to TV makers so you can buy a set with Roku functionality baked right in.
Last year Roku expanded in a new direction by offering its own free, ad-supported channel with a library of movies and TV shows, giving you something to watch even if you didn’t pay for Netflix, Amazon, or Vudu content and got tired of watching free YouTube videos.
Now the Roku Channel doesn’t even require a Roku box. You can access it on the web or using a smartphone or tablet. All you need is a free Roku account.
The move could expand Roku’s revenue opportunities and the company’s visibility. But for users, it just means another chance to watch free stuff… assuming you’re cool with the occasional commercial interruption.
- The Roku Channel now available for free on web (Roku)
- HP Leaks Whiskey Lake-U CPU specs (Tom’s Hardware)
Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, and Core i7-8565U details find their way onto the HP website.
- The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.1 (LibreOffice)
LibreOffice 6.1 brings new icon theme for Windows, faster image handling, improed EPUB export, and more .
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17733 (Windows Blogs)
Microsoft’s latest Window 10 Insider Preview build brings a dark theme to File Explorer, and a bunch of bug fixes.
- Images of Google Pixel 3 XL production unit leak, with USB-C earbuds in the box (Android Police)
Alleged Google Pixel 3 images leaked, with octa-core Qualcomm chip, 2960 x 1440px display, 4GB of RAM, rear fingerprint sensor, a big ole notch, and USB-C earbuds.
Very nice. Just tried this on my Amazon HD 8 (2017). Unsupported browsers: Ghostery and Samsung’s Internet Beta. No issues with Amazon’s Silk Browser: was able to play a video after creating an account.
Pleasantly surprised at the offerings. Not much of a ‘streamer’ but it’s nice to have some quality content for the rare occasion. Together with Crackle, makes a nice one-two punch! An android roku app would seem like a good, next step.