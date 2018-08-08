Lilbits 325: Now you can Roku without a Roku

OK, I’m pretty sure Roku isn’t going to become a verb anytime soon. But it does mean a lot more than it used to.

The company behind the popular line of media streamers got their start by offering small, inexpensive boxes that you could use to watch Netflix and other online content on a TV. Then Roku started licensing its software to TV makers so you can buy a set with Roku functionality baked right in.

Last year Roku expanded in a new direction by offering its own free, ad-supported channel with a library of movies and TV shows, giving you something to watch even if you didn’t pay for Netflix, Amazon, or Vudu content and got tired of watching free YouTube videos.

Now the Roku Channel doesn’t even require a Roku box. You can access it on the web or using a smartphone or tablet. All you need is a free Roku account.

The move could expand Roku’s revenue opportunities and the company’s visibility. But for users, it just means another chance to watch free stuff… assuming you’re cool with the occasional commercial interruption.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.