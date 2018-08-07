Lilbits 324: Samsung’s 4TB consumer SSDs are coming

Solid state drives are faster, more energy efficient, and harder to break than hard drives. But they also tend to be more expensive and come in smaller capacities. So while it’s not unusual to see laptop and desktop computers ship with 1TB or larger hard drives, models with SSDs often have just 256GB of storage or less.

That said, there are higher-capacity SSDs if you’re willing to pay a premium for 512GB or maybe even a terabyte. Nimbus Data even has a 100TB SSD… for data centers an enterprise customers. With no price even listed on the company’s website though, you probably can’t afford it.

What you might be able to afford though, is Samsung’s new consumer-oriented SSDs. The company has begun mass production of its first 4-bit quad-level cell SSD with up to 4TB of storage.

Samsung also plans to offer 1TB and 2TB versions of its 2.5 inch SSD, and the company could use the same technology to produce 128GB memory cards for smartphones.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.