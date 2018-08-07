Lilbits 324: Samsung’s 4TB consumer SSDs are coming

Solid state drives are faster, more energy efficient, and harder to break than hard drives. But they also tend to be more expensive and come in smaller capacities. So while it’s not unusual to see laptop and desktop computers ship with 1TB or larger hard drives, models with SSDs often have just 256GB of storage or less.
That said, there are higher-capacity SSDs if you’re willing to pay a premium for 512GB or maybe even a terabyte. Nimbus Data even has a 100TB SSD… for data centers an enterprise customers. With no price even listed on the company’s website though, you probably can’t afford it.
What you might be able to afford though, is Samsung’s new consumer-oriented SSDs. The company has begun mass production of its first 4-bit quad-level cell SSD with up to 4TB of storage.
Samsung also plans to offer 1TB and 2TB versions of its 2.5 inch SSD, and the company could use the same technology to produce 128GB memory cards for smartphones.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Electronics Starts Mass Production of Industry’s First 4-bit Consumer SSD (Samsung)
Samsung begins mass production of 4TB SSDs aimed at consumers, with read/write speeds up to 540MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Of course, PCIe NVMe and Intel Optane/3D Xpoint memory devices make those speeds look slow.
- Firefox Offers Recommendations with Latest Test Pilot Experiment: Advance (Mozilla)
Mozilla’s Advance Web Extension analyzes the web page you’re visiting, offers recommendations for what to read next.
- Razer will release a new machine in China this year (MyDrivers)
Razer Phone 2 could launch in Q4, 2018 (2nd-gen gaming smartphone).
- Palm PVG100 passes through FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 8.1 Oreo
TCL’s first Palm-branded smartphone gets certified, could hit the streets soon.
- The rise and fall of Pixel QI – How it shaped the e-reader revolution (GoodEReader)
A decade ago it looked like Pixel Qi’s screens could be the future of display technology: sunlight viewable LCD screens that could be used for eReaders, laptops, tablets, and more. Pixel Qi came and went, but this article is a trip down memory lane. I’m not sure I agree with the conclusions about the impact Pixel Qi had on the industry though.
I own 3 Samsung SSDs. I’ve tried lots of other brands and Samsung is the best.
I am not contradicting you, but what makes them “the best”? Is it speed? Reliability? Price? Any mix of the three?