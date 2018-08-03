Lilbits 323: What’s inside the Surface Go?

Microsoft began shipping the Surface Go tablet this week, and it’s the smallest, cheapest, and lowest-performance device in the company’s current line of Surface products.
It’s also the first Surface tablet with a USB Type-C port and the thinnest Surface device to date.
But it’s what’s inside that counts… and the folks at iFixit tore open the 10 inch Surface Go tablet to get a closer look at the computer’s Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 26.12 Wh battery, copper heat pipe for fanless cooling, and other components.
Like most Surface devices, the Surface Go is not exactly easy to repair or upgrade. But if you’ve been wondering what it looks like under the hood, now’s your chance to find out.
Here’s a roundup of tech stories from around the web.
- Microsoft Surface Go Teardown (iFixit)
Microsoft Surface Go gets the @iFixit teardown treatment: aside from an easily detachable battery, it’s tough to repair, impossible to upgrade. But at least it’s cheaper than a Surface Pro.
- August 20th. Android P. (evleaks)
According to @evleaks, Android P is launching on August 20th.
- Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS released (Ubuntu)
Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS released with bug fixes and updates for folks using the long-term-support version of Ubuntu that was first released in April, 2016.
- Opera launches as a Snap for Linux users (Ubuntu)
Opera web browser for Linux is now available as a Snap for easier installation (on supported operating systems)
- Amlogic A311D Media Processor (CNX-Software)
Amlogic A311D is a hexa-core processor with 2 ARM Cortex-A73 cores, 4 ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali-G52 MP4 graphics.
- Xiaomi Notebook Pro GTX 1050 & Mi Gaming Laptop Refresh (TechTablets)
Xiaomi is upgrading the GPU, cooling, and SD card speed of its Mi Gaming Laptop
- New AMD Semi-Custom SOC Combines the Power of AMD Ryzen CPU and AMD Vega GPU for Gamers in China
AMD built a semi-custom Ryzen processor for a Chinese gaming PC from Zhongshan Subor (3 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, Radeon Vega graphcis with 24 1.3 GHz CUs and 256-bit GDDR5 memory).
- After a 2 years break, Dolphin for Android is back on the Play Store! (@Dolphin_Emu)
Dolphin Emulator for GameCube/Wii games returns to the Google Play Store after 2 years away, will continue to receive monthly beta updates.
- MoviesAnywhere, its happening (WalkingCat)
More evidence that Microsoft’s Movies & TV service is joining the Movies Anywhere platform
- Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming Service This Month (Variety)
What started out as a Netflix-for-games service with discs shipped by mail became a Netflix-for-games streaming service. And now it’s shutting down, because apparently game streaming is a tougher business than video streaming.
From a M$ product, would expect gremlins or at least embedded NSA spying hardware
Has MS said which US carriers will be compatible with the Go LTE (ie. frequency bands)?