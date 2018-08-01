Lilbits 322: The Red Hydrogen One cometh… later

RED’s first smartphone is an unusual device. It has a rugged Kevlar body. It has a “4D holographic” display. And it will work with modular add-ons including specialized camera lenses. Basically the RED Hydrogen One is an expensive phone aimed at photographers, cinematographers and other enthusiasts.
It’s also running late. The phone showed up at the FCC website today, which could be a sin that RED has gained some of the certifications necessary to sell the Hydrogen One to consumers. But a key component apparently hasn’t been certified yet and it looks unlikely that the Hydrogen One will ship to customers in August, as originally planned.
At now least we know what it looks like under the hood thanks to the FCC. The user manual was also posted online.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- RED’s Hydrogen Smartphone Suffers Production Setback (Studio Daily)
RED Hydrogen One smartphone delayed due to certification issue.
- Podcasts: Now With Less Beta! (Plex)
Plex brings its podcast functionality up to 2008 standards with offline support, OPML import features.
- We had a security incident. Here’s what you need to know. (Reddit)
Reddit was breached, some users may be required to change their passwords.
- Dont install or upgrade to CCleaner 5.45 (gHacks)
You might want to stay away from CCleaner 5.45 f you care about privacy.
- ARCore 1.4 adds support for its first Chromebook, Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, and more (xda-developers)
ARCore 1.4 adds support for the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 (first Chrome OS device to support Google’s new augmented reality platform), as well as Google Pixel 3 and other devices (released and unreleased).
- Unlocked LG Stylo 4 w/SD450/3GB/32GB/stylus for $250 (Amazon)
LG Stylo 4 smartphone-with-a-stylus is now available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone for $250 ($50 off the list price).
- Commodore’s Beloved Amiga Is Being Revitalized With Updated Retro Hardware (HotHardware)
Two projects to reverse engineer Amiga boards could breathe new life into these 30-year-old PCs (with a small but loyal fan base)
- The Chuwi HiGame PC is a cheaper, noisier mini gaming rig (The Verge)
The Verge tests the Chuwi HiGame mini gaming PC: It’s smaller and cheaper than the Intel Hades Canyon NUC, just as fast, has fewer ports, and a noisier fan (at least during the prototype phase).
- Google Pixel 3 XL Clearly White model leaks in new pictures (xda-developers)
This is allegedly the Google Pixel 3 XL in the wild:
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.
Leave a Reply