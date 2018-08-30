Lenovo Yoga S730 coming in November for $1000 and up

If Lenovo’s new Yoga C930 is a bit too pricey, the company has a more mainstream option that’s still a thin and light notebook. Despite the word “yoga” in the name though, this model is not a convertible. It’s just a laptop.

The new Lenovo Yoga S730 should be available in November for $1000 and up, and it’s a laptop that measures less than half an inch thick, weighs about 2.6 pounds, and has a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in laptop or tablet modes.

Lenovo says it’s updated the design of its Yoga 700-series laptops, added an improved cooling system and new features including far field voice detection, wake on voice, and Dolby Atmos sound. Unlike the Yoga C930, this model will also ship with one of Intel’s brand new Whiskey Lake-U series processors.

The Lenovo Yoga S730 measures 12.09″ x 8.27″ x 0.47″ and features a backlit keyboard, a Fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support, and a 13.3 inch full HD IPS display.

It comes with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM and supports 128GB to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage. There are two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports and a USB 3.1 TYpe-C port, as well as a headset jack, and that’s about it for ports.

Lenovo will offer models with Core i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U processor options, and the notebook comes in a choice of platinum silver or iron grey colors.