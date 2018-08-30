Lenovo Yoga Chromebook coming in October for $600 and up

Lenovo is expanding its Yoga line of premium convertibles into Chromebook territory… or maybe expanding it’s Chromebooks into Yoga territory.

Either way, the new Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is a 15.6 inch, 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge, support for up to a 4K display, a backlit keyboard, and Intel 8th-gen Core processor options.

It should be available in October for $600 and up.

The computer is powered by an Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake-R processor, a 56 Whr battery, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

Display options include a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen panel and a 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS touchscreen.

Other features include stereo speakers, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

The laptop measures 14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.,7″ and weighs about 4.2 pounds.

It supports Android apps and the Google Play Store out of the box, and customers will get 100GB of Google Drive storage free for 2 years when they buy a Lenovo Yoga Chromebook.