Lenovo Yoga Chromebook coming in October for $600 and up

Lenovo is expanding its Yoga line of premium convertibles into Chromebook territory… or maybe expanding it’s Chromebooks into Yoga territory.
Either way, the new Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is a 15.6 inch, 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge, support for up to a 4K display, a backlit keyboard, and Intel 8th-gen Core processor options.
It should be available in October for $600 and up.
The computer is powered by an Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake-R processor, a 56 Whr battery, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.
Display options include a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen panel and a 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS touchscreen.
Other features include stereo speakers, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.
The laptop measures 14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.,7″ and weighs about 4.2 pounds.
It supports Android apps and the Google Play Store out of the box, and customers will get 100GB of Google Drive storage free for 2 years when they buy a Lenovo Yoga Chromebook.
4.2 pounds convertible? I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
It means it converts from a notebook into a tablet. In this case it’s just a fairly heavy tablet.
By “convertible” standards for other product categories though, it’s not that bad.
https://www.autoevolution.com/news/five-heaviest-convertible-sports-cars-available-in-europe-in-2017-114806.html
Sorry Brad. I was talking to Lenovo… I don’t think there is anyone alive that would want to use a 4.2 pound tablet (that is also 7/10 of an inch thick)… from a practical perspective.
I agree… but hey, here’s a 4.1 pound one that’s been around for a while. I’m sure there are heavier 360-degree laptops, but this is one of the first that came to mind. https://www.asus.com/us/2-in-1-PCs/ASUS-VivoBook-Flip-15-TP510UA/specifications/
I got excited for a second by the title of this post. I thought it might be the once-promised Chromebook version of the Yogabook, that little 10″ with the virtual keyboard. My daughter has the Android version and loves it.
Then I saw the earlier entry about the $1000 Yogabook. $1000?!?!?!?