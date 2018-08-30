Lenovo Yoga C930 premium convertible coming in October for $1400

As expected, Lenovo is updating its Yoga laptop lineup with a new model called the Yoga C930. And as expected, the new models has specs that are very close to those of last year’s Yoga 920. But the new model has a brand new design which includes, among other things, a rotating sound bar built into the hinge, enabling audio that’s loud and clear no matter whether you’re using the computer as a notebook or a tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 will be available in October for $1400 and up.

The laptop has a 13.9 inch display and a thin and light design: it 12.7″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3 pounds.

Lenovo did away with the watchband-style hinge found in its previous-gen Yoga 900 series laptops in order to use a new hinge that includes a rotating speaker with Dolby Atmos support.

Despite launching the same week that Intel unveiled its new Whiskey Lake-U processors, the Yoga C930 features Kaby Lake-R chips. Since they’re both 8th-gen U-series processors, the difference isn’t really all that big, but it would be nice to have Whiskey Lake’s Gigabit WiFi and slightly faster boost speeds in a high-priced laptop like the Yoga C930.

Here’s a run-down of the notebook’s specs/options:

3840 x 2160 or 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision

Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor

8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of DDR4 RAM

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe SSD options

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB 3.1 Type-A port

The computer has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a microphone array with support for far-field voice detection, and an active pen that slides into a slot in the notebook when it’s not in use.

The pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo will offer “mica” and “silver grey” color options.