Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop leaked (by Lenovo)

Lenovo is set to update its Yoga 900 line of premium convertible laptops soon… and we know that because someone at Lenovo decided to post a spec sheet for the Lenovo Yoga C930 online before the company got around to actually announcing the notebook.

The new model actually looks pretty similar to last year’s Yoga 920 if you just look at the specs. But the new model seems to feature an updated design… and if I had to guess I’d say that it might have a cheaper starting price thanks to a slightly thicker design and slightly less impressive battery life estimates.

That said, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is still very much a premium laptop.

It will be available with a choice of 13.9 inch 1080p or 4K IPS touchscreen display options and the notebook has a convertible tablet-style design so that you can use it like a notebook or a tablet. There’s also an active pen that slides into a slot in the computer’s chassis when it’s not in use.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 loses the watchband-style hinge of the Yoga 920 and instead uses a more traditional hinge, which might explain why the new model is 0.57 inches thick instead of 0.5 inches like last year’s model. The company has also dropped the estimated battery life from 15.5 hours to 12 hours for models with 1080p screens and from 10.8 to 10 hours for models with a 3840 x 2160 pixel display.

Here’s an overview of other specs/options:

Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor options

8GB, 12GB, and 16GB DDR4 memory options

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe SSD options

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

Two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports

One USB 3.1 port

Fingerprint reader with Windows Hello

Rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos sound (so it faces forward in tablet, tent, stand, or notebook modes)

Lenovo says color options include “iron gray,” “mica,” and “glass design.”

There’s no word on the price or release date, but I’d be surprised if Lenovo didn’t officially unveil the Yoga C930 at the IFA show in Berlin later this month.

